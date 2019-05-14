-
ALSO READ
Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
CIL Nova Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2018 quarter
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Motor & General Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Motor & General Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd, CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd and Zenith Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2019.
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd, CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd and Zenith Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2019.
Transwarranty Finance Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 6.49 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1937 shares in the past one month.
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd soared 12.43% to Rs 6.24. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2960 shares in the past one month.
Motor & General Finance Ltd spiked 11.28% to Rs 36. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 289 shares in the past one month.
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd exploded 9.35% to Rs 15.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9097 shares in the past one month.
Zenith Exports Ltd gained 9.33% to Rs 80.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 744 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU