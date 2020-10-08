Just Dial jumps 15% in two sessions

Just Dial surged 12.02% to Rs 432, extending gains for the second session.

Shares of Just Dial spurted 15.16% in two trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 375.10 on 6 October 2020.

Just Dial's consolidated net profit jumped 45.4% to Rs 83.32 crore on a 32.4% drop in net sales to Rs 162.43 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone and text.

Currently, the stock is trading 34.60% below its 52-week high of Rs 660.65 hit on 24 October 2019. The scrip has galloped 72.42% from its 52-week low of Rs 250.55 hit on 26 March 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)