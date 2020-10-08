Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 72.62 points or 0.6% at 12099.38 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.41%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.37%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.72%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.61%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.16%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.09%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.59%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.33%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.27%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 543.82 or 1.36% at 40422.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 158.85 points or 1.35% at 11897.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 22.41 points or 0.15% at 15071.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.5 points or 0.05% at 4989.82.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 1281 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)