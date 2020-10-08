Aarti Drugs hits record high; adds 36% in six days

Aarti Drugs surged 7.05% to Rs 1,003.85, extending gains for the sixth session.

Shares of Aarti Drugs spurted 36.59% in six trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 734.89 hit on 29 September 2020.

The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 1,025 today. It has soared 850.97% from its 52-week low of Rs 105.56 hit on 19 March 2020.

The company recently issued three bonus shares for each share held (3:1).

The drug maker's consolidated net profit surged 280.60% to Rs 85.45 crore on a 34.3% jump in net sales to Rs 544.67 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Aarti Drugs is a pharmaceutical company. The company has a strong presence in the anti-diarrhea, anti-inflammatory therapeutic groups. With its manufacturing facilities at Tarapur and Sarigam, the company manufactures vitamins, anti-arthritis, anti-fungal, antibiotics, ACE inhibitors, besides its range in anti-diabetic, anti-cholinergic, sedatives and anti-depressant drugs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)