Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 44.48 points or 0.54% at 8212.16 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 6.47%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.22%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.27%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.44%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 2.13%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.79%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.77%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 543.82 or 1.36% at 40422.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 158.85 points or 1.35% at 11897.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 22.41 points or 0.15% at 15071.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.5 points or 0.05% at 4989.82.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 1281 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)