JV Agreement between Kansai Nerolac Paints & Polygel Industries

On 07 May 2019Kansai Nerolac Paints announced that the company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement, with Polygel Industries, a company which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distribution of adhesives, construction chemicals and sealants; organic titanates; cab poly oleofins catalysts; and poly carboxylate ether. By virtue of the joint venture agreement, KNPL and Polygel will establish a joint venture in India, by incorporating a separate company, to which the adhesives, construction chemicals and sealants business of Polygel would be transferred under a separate Business Transfer Agreement.
