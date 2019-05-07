JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hong Kong Market gains 0.52%

Marico spurts on robust Q4 results
Business Standard

JV Agreement between Kansai Nerolac Paints & Polygel Industries

Capital Market 

On 07 May 2019

Kansai Nerolac Paints announced that the company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement, with Polygel Industries, a company which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distribution of adhesives, construction chemicals and sealants; organic titanates; cab poly oleofins catalysts; and poly carboxylate ether. By virtue of the joint venture agreement, KNPL and Polygel will establish a joint venture in India, by incorporating a separate company, to which the adhesives, construction chemicals and sealants business of Polygel would be transferred under a separate Business Transfer Agreement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 15:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU