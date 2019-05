JV Agreement between Kansai Nerolac Paints & Polygel Industries

On 07 May 2019

announced that the company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement, with Polygel Industries, a company which is engaged in the business of and distribution of adhesives, and sealants; organic titanates; cab poly oleofins catalysts; and poly carboxylate ether. By virtue of the joint venture agreement, and Polygel will establish a joint venture in India, by incorporating a separate company, to which the adhesives, and sealants business of Polygel would be transferred under a separate Business Transfer Agreement.

