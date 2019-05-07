Jyothy Laboratories change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Dhruv Consultancy Services to conduct board meeting
Board of MSP Steel & Power appoints director
Board of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp approves change in directorate
Board of Shemaroo Entertainment approves acquisition of 50% stake in Dominiche Productions
Board of Gillette India appoints director
-
W.e.f. 01 April 2020Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting approved the changes in composition of Board of Directors: a) M. P. Ramachandran, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company will cease to be the Director of the Company with effect from the closing hours of 31 March 2020. b) M. R. Jyothy, Wholetime Director and Chief Marketing Officer of the Company is appointed as the Managing Director of the Company for a term of 5 years commencing from 01 April 2020, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuring AGM. c) M R Deepthi, General Manager- Finance and Asst. Company Secretary of the Company is appointed as the Whole-time Director of the Company for a term of 5 years commencing from 01 April 2020, subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM and d) Ramakrishnan Lakshminarayanan, Non-executive Independent Director of the Company is appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 01 April 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU