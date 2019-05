Jyothy Laboratories change in directorate

W.e.f. 01 April 2020

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the of the Company at its meeting approved the changes in composition of Board of Directors: a) M. P. Ramachandran, Chairman & Managing of the Company will cease to be the of the Company with effect from the closing hours of 31 March 2020. b) M. R. Jyothy, Wholetime and of the Company is appointed as the Managing for a term of 5 years commencing from 01 April 2020, subject to approval of at the ensuring c) M R Deepthi, of the Company is appointed as the Whole-time for a term of 5 years commencing from 01 April 2020, subject to approval of at the and d) Ramakrishnan Lakshminarayanan, of the Company is appointed as the Chairman of the of the Company with effect from 01 April 2020.

