Kabirdas Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore

Kabirdas Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.61% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 94.44% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.180.17 6 0.700.36 94 OPM %72.2241.18 -71.4352.78 - PBDT0.140.15 -7 0.531.31 -60 PBT0.140.15 -7 0.531.31 -60 NP0-0.17 100 0.390.99 -61

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 16:08 IST

