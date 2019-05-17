Kabirdas Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore

Kabirdas reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.61% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 94.44% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.180.170.700.3672.2241.1871.4352.780.140.150.531.310.140.150.531.310-0.170.390.99

