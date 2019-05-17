Kabirdas Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
New products help Fidelity Investments parent boost 2018 profit
Board of Parichay Investments approves change in directorate
Outcome of board meeting of Dolat Investments
Dolat Investments change in directorate
Dolat Investments standalone net profit rises 76.70% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 0.18 croreKabirdas Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.61% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 94.44% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.180.17 6 0.700.36 94 OPM %72.2241.18 -71.4352.78 - PBDT0.140.15 -7 0.531.31 -60 PBT0.140.15 -7 0.531.31 -60 NP0-0.17 100 0.390.99 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU