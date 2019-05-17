Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 301.10 croreNet profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 17.75% to Rs 47.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 301.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 266.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.70% to Rs 199.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 170.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 1203.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1056.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales301.10266.80 13 1203.401056.90 14 OPM %21.9923.99 -24.4024.98 - PBDT79.6072.70 9 338.80294.40 15 PBT69.2062.00 12 300.60261.30 15 NP47.1040.00 18 199.20170.70 17
