UPL reports standalone net loss of Rs 86.00 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.94% to Rs 1864.00 crore

Net Loss of UPL reported to Rs 86.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 107.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 1864.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1636.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.09% to Rs 405.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 548.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 8660.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7263.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

