Sinnar Bidi Udyog reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.28% to Rs 1.77 croreNet profit of Sinnar Bidi Udyog reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.28% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.771.17 51 OPM %0.56-3.42 -PBDT0.15-0.04 LP PBT0.15-0.05 LP NP0.11-0.05 LP
