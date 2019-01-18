Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 19.32% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.73% to Rs 758.56 croreNet profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 19.32% to Rs 64.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 54.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 758.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 661.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales758.56661.16 15 OPM %15.9316.63 -PBDT121.73106.51 14 PBT99.5584.25 18 NP64.8054.31 19
