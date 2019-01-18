Ceinsys Tech standalone net profit declines 49.28% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 25.05% to Rs 51.21 crore

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech declined 49.28% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 51.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales51.2140.95 25 OPM %13.9420.29 -PBDT2.905.15 -44 PBT1.824.05 -55 NP1.402.76 -49

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 17:40 IST

