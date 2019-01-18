JUST IN
Hindustan Unilever standalone net profit rises 8.90% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.42% to Rs 9357.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 8.90% to Rs 1444.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1326.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 9357.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8323.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9357.008323.00 12 OPM %21.8720.19 -PBDT2145.001827.00 17 PBT2012.001706.00 18 NP1444.001326.00 9

Fri, January 18 2019. 11:29 IST

