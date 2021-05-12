Kalpataru Power Q4 PAT soars to Rs 187 cr

On a consolidated basis, Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL)'s net profit spurted 1338.5% to Rs 187 crore on 16% increase in net sales to Rs 4,086 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

EBITDA grew 15% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 445 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20 with EBITDA margin at 10.9% during the quarter. Profit before Tax (PBT) (after exceptions) surged 199% to Rs 283 crore in Q4 FY21 from Q4 FY20 with PBT (after exceptions) margin at 6.9%.

The net debt stood at Rs 2,304 crore as on 31 March 2021 as compared to Rs 3,458 crore as on 31 March 2020, registering a 33.37% Y-o-Y fall. Consolidated order book was at Rs 27,900 crore as on 31 March 2021 and L1 at Rs 2,300 crore.

Manish Mohnot, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL), said: "The year 2020-21 was a challenging year for our business given the pandemic and mounting commodity pricing pressure. However, we have emerged stronger than ever before and have delivered a resilient performance backed by steady revenues, healthy profitability, reduced debt levels, strong order booking, favourable progress on divestment of long-term assets and scaling-up our international business. Despite pandemic, we completed transfer of two of our T&D BOOT assets, completed acquisition of Fasttel (Brazil) and have made considerable progress on restructuring of Road BOOT assets. In-line with our capital allocation strategy, the company completed the share buyback program of Rs.176 Crores and paid dividend Rs.10 per share (including the final dividend of Rs.1.5 per share) thereby creating value for our shareholders in FY21."

"We will continue to focus on our core business with a clear strategy to establish leadership position across all our businesses and pursue rapid growth in our international business. We remain committed to significantly reduce our debt levels, drive profitable growth and improve our returns ratio thereby laying strong foundation for long-term value creation," he added.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

KPTL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies in India.

Shares of KPTL slipped 0.01% to Rs 378.35 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 378.35 to Rs 403.35 so far.

