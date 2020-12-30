Kalpataru Power sizzles after securing new orders

-
ALSO READ
Kalpataru Power bags new order worth Rs 1300 cr
Kalpataru Power sizzles on deal to sell power transmission asset to Adani
Kalpataru Power spurts on commissioning Kohima-Mariani power transmission project
Kalpataru Power sizzles on bagging new orders
Kalpataru Power Transmission secures new orders worth Rs 1300 cr
-
Kalpataru Power Transmission gained 3.17% to Rs 317.70 after the company said it has secured new orders/notification of award of about Rs 900 crore.
In a regulatory filing made before market hours today, the company said that its T&D (transmission and distribution) business has secured an order from the overseas market. The company has also received engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders for pipeline laying and associated works in India.
Commenting on the new order announcements, Manish Mohnot, managing director & CEO, KPTL, said: "We are happy with the new order wins in our T&D and Oil & Gas business. Our current year order inflow is in excess of Rs 5,400 crore and we are favourably placed in projects of over Rs 2,000 crore. We are on track to achieve our targeted numbers for the financial year 2020-21."
Kalapataru Power Transmission is one of the largest specialized EPC companies in India. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 1.5% to Rs 139 crore on a 5.7% decline in net sales to Rs 3,032 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined by 22.47% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 15.38% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU