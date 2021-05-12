Godrej Consumer Products Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godrej Industries Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd and Bharat Bijlee Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 May 2021.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd soared 22.28% to Rs 875.45 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61039 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Industries Ltd surged 16.87% to Rs 594.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10632 shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd spiked 14.78% to Rs 71.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Venkys (India) Ltd spurt 12.71% to Rs 2013.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9899 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd added 10.81% to Rs 1327.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1272 shares in the past one month.

