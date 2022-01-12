Kalpataru Power raises Rs 200 crore by allotment of NCDs

Kalpataru Power Transmission on Wednesday announced that the company has raised Rs 200 crore on private placement basis.

In an exchange filing the company said, the company has raised Rs 200 crore by allotment of 2,000 NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis.

The coupon rate on the NCD is fixed at 6.15%. The company further added that The said NCDs will be listed on Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE Limited.

Shares of Kalpataru Power were trading 0.17% lower at Rs 382.10 on BSE.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is amongst the leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies. It is executing projects that delivers complete solutions covering design, testing, fabrication, erection and construction of transmission lines, oil and gas infrastructure and railways projects on a turnkey basis.

On a consolidated basis, Kalpataru Power's net profit dropped 40.3% to Rs 83 crore on 17.1% rise in net sales to Rs 3,549 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

