Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 101.93 points or 2.58% at 4055.23 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 7.35%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.21%),DLF Ltd (up 3.19%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.71%),Sobha Ltd (up 2.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.1%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.01%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.15%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.09%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 355.12 or 0.59% at 60972.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 107.05 points or 0.59% at 18162.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 244.46 points or 0.8% at 30678.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.9 points or 0.66% at 9101.51.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 771 were trading in red and 77 were unchanged.

