Kalpataru Power sizzles on bagging new orders

Kalpataru Power Transmission jumped 3.12% to Rs 223.30 after the company said it received new orders worth Rs 956 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) on Tuesday (30 June) said it secured orders from India, Africa and Middle East in transmission & distribution (T&D) business. Further, KPTL's international subsidiary has secured new T&D projects in Europe.

Commenting on the new order announcements, Manish Mohnot, managing director & CEO said, "We are delighted with the new order wins especially in the face of challenging market conditions. These new order wins help us to consolidate our leadership position in the T&D market in India and Africa. We are very pleased with the way our international subsidiary (Linjemontage) continues to gain market traction in the European T&D market."

On a consolidated basis, Kalpataru Power Transmission reported a 92.2% drop in net profit to Rs 13 crore on a 0.1% rise in net sales to Rs 3527 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. EBITDA declined 7% to Rs 386 in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. EBITDA margin for Q4 March 2020 stood at 10.9%. Consolidated order book was at Rs 22,834 crore as on 31 March 2020.

KPTL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies in India engaged in power transmission & distribution.

