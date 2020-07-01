Adani Green Energy Ltd Slides 4.99%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Shed 1.57%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 30.98% over last one month compared to 1.51% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 5.31% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 4.99% today to trade at Rs 340.8. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 1.57% to quote at 12656.55. The index is up 1.51 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd decreased 2.6% and Honeywell Automation India Ltd lost 0.85% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went down 36.5 % over last one year compared to the 11.92% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 30.98% over last one month compared to 1.51% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 5.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4369 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 486.6 on 24 Jun 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 42.55 on 26 Aug 2019.

