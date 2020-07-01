Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 75.28 points or 0.51% at 14962.2 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 5%), Cyient Ltd (up 3.28%),Trigyn Technologies Ltd (up 3.24%),Infibeam Avenues Ltd (up 1.95%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 1.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 1.54%), 3i Infotech Ltd (up 1.45%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.28%), D-Link India Ltd (up 1.27%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 1.13%).

On the other hand, Subex Ltd (down 3.78%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 3.73%), and Mphasis Ltd (down 2.73%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 191.15 or 0.55% at 35106.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.75 points or 0.34% at 10336.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 10.85 points or 0.09% at 12391.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.86 points or 0.09% at 4305.76.

On BSE,1000 shares were trading in green, 898 were trading in red and 70 were unchanged.

