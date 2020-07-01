Aban Offshore Ltd Spurts 4.96%

Aban Offshore Ltd has added 83.68% over last one month compared to 10.44% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 5.05% rise in the SENSEX

Aban Offshore Ltd gained 4.96% today to trade at Rs 34.9. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 0.65% to quote at 5267.26. The index is up 10.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd increased 3.56% and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd added 2.06% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 11.74 % over last one year compared to the 12.14% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1651 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39830 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 43.4 on 01 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 12.6 on 25 Mar 2020.

