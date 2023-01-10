Kalpataru Power slides 11% in five days

Kalpataru Power Transmission fell 3.98% to Rs 509.30, extending recent losses.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission have dropped 10.84% in five straight sessions.

The stock underperformed the market over the past one month, falling 3.71% compared with 3.31% decline in the Sensex.

The scrip outperformed the market in past one quarter, surging 19.04% as against Sensex's 3.66% rise.

The scrip outperformed the market in past one year, climbing 33.31% as against Sensex's 0.46% fall.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 40.20. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 471.09 and 417.98, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term. It was, however, trading below its 50-day SMA placed at 520.93. These levels will act as near term resistence.

Kalpataru Power Transmissions is a global EPC player with diversified interest in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways and biomass based power generation.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 3.6% to Rs 86 crore on 7% jump in net sales to Rs 3,798 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

