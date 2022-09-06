Kalpataru Power spurts after multiple order wins

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) rallied 8.06% to Rs 435.65 after the company and its international subsidiaries has secured new orders or notification of awards worth Rs 1,345 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the EPC company said that it bagged orders in India and overseas market in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business. It also received orders for pipeline laying works. Furthermore, KPTL has also won an order for metro rail electrification in India.

Commenting on the new order announcements, Manish Mohnot, managing director & CEO of KPTL said We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals. The order wins in the T&D and pipeline business help us to further consolidate our order book and establish leadership in key markets. The second metro rail electrification order strengthens our Railways business in new and emerging infrastructure segments. These orders along with the existing order book reaffirm our confidence to achieve targeted growth going forward.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is a global EPC player with diversified interest in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways and biomass based power generation.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 1.3% to Rs 81 crore on 14.8% jump in net sales to Rs 3,677 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

