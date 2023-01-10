Financials shares edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index falling 126.01 points or 1.42% at 8720.05 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, GIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 5.05%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 4.83%),UCO Bank (down 4.68%),General Insurance Corporation of India (down 4.56%),IDBI Bank Ltd (down 4.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Punjab & Sind Bank (down 4.25%), New India Assurance Company Ltd (down 4.06%), Bank of India (down 4.04%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 3.89%), and Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (down 3.88%).

On the other hand, Ugro Capital Ltd (up 8.88%), VLS Finance Ltd (up 4.52%), and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (up 2.36%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 712.23 or 1.17% at 60035.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 227.5 points or 1.26% at 17873.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 209.14 points or 0.72% at 28718.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 75.84 points or 0.84% at 8979.43.

On BSE,1207 shares were trading in green, 2231 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

