Volumes spurt at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR, AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 January 2023.

Tanla Platforms Ltd notched up volume of 13.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.32% to Rs.731.45. Volumes stood at 83721 shares in the last session.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd witnessed volume of 81.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.51% to Rs.450.00. Volumes stood at 8.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd registered volume of 12.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.40% to Rs.409.00. Volumes stood at 3.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Motors-DVR recorded volume of 62.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.94% to Rs.217.85. Volumes stood at 9.33 lakh shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd notched up volume of 4.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.41% to Rs.1,806.40. Volumes stood at 67714 shares in the last session.

