Kalyan Jewellers India plans to launch 52 showrooms in CY23

Kalyan Jewellers India announced plans to expand its retail footprint by over 30% through calendar year 2023 (CY23).

As part of its strategic expansion plans, the company will look to target launching 52 showrooms over the next 52 weeks (12 months).

CY23 expansion will mainly focus on the non-South region, which currently contributes 35% to the India business. This approach is in line with Kalyan Jewellers' Vision 2025, which targeted revenue contribution from non-South markets of 50%.

