Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 143.04% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 72.17 croreNet profit of Kalyani Forge rose 143.04% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 72.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 63.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales72.1763.81 13 OPM %10.056.43 -PBDT7.114.66 53 PBT3.281.19 176 NP1.920.79 143
