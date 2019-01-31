Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit declines 35.01% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.38% to Rs 163.37 croreNet profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) declined 35.01% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 163.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 163.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales163.37163.99 0 OPM %1.597.20 -PBDT10.2515.51 -34 PBT8.2314.24 -42 NP5.318.17 -35
