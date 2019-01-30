JUST IN
Horticulture Production Estimated At 314.5 Million Tonnes In 2018-19, Up Around 1%
Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 90.94% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 28.14% to Rs 141016.49 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 90.94% to Rs 767.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8470.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.14% to Rs 141016.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 110051.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales141016.49110051.32 28 OPM %2.5212.93 -PBDT3343.6915080.89 -78 PBT1206.2513219.92 -91 NP767.668470.19 -91

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019.

