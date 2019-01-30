Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 90.94% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Oil Corporation standalone net profit declines 12.16% in the September 2018 quarter
Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 12.59% in the September 2018 quarter
Indian Oil Corporation standalone net profit rises 50.18% in the June 2018 quarter
Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 51.51% in the June 2018 quarter
DLF consolidated net profit rises 2869.05% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 28.14% to Rs 141016.49 croreNet profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 90.94% to Rs 767.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8470.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.14% to Rs 141016.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 110051.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales141016.49110051.32 28 OPM %2.5212.93 -PBDT3343.6915080.89 -78 PBT1206.2513219.92 -91 NP767.668470.19 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU