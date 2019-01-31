JUST IN
ICICI Bank, NTPC will be watched after Q3 results
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda standalone net profit rises 321.59% in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.50% to Rs 12941.71 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 321.59% to Rs 471.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 111.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 14.50% to Rs 12941.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11303.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income12941.7111303.24 14 OPM %56.5748.30 -PBDT744.33223.60 233 PBT744.33223.60 233 NP471.25111.78 322

Thu, January 31 2019.

