ICICI Bank, NTPC will be watched after Q3 results
Apcotex Industries standalone net profit declines 23.17% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 164.13 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries declined 23.17% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 164.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 137.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales164.13137.92 19 OPM %10.2512.51 -PBDT18.7121.70 -14 PBT15.7618.67 -16 NP9.9812.99 -23

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:28 IST

