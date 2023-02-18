JUST IN
Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with Rolls-Royce Marine North America

For development of naval propulsion systems for the Indian market

Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), a 100% subsidiary of Bharat Forge, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rolls-Royce Marine North America for the development of naval propulsion systems for the Indian market.

Under the agreement, KSSL will collaborate with Rolls-Royce for the design and development, licensed manufacturing, pre-sales and sales support, installation, commissioning, testing, and aftermarket services and support of the propulsion systems. This would facilitate the creation of a local supply chain ecosystem in India for Controllable Pitch Propellers and Shafting systems as required by the Indian Navy.

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 10:31 IST

