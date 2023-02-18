Board of Share India Securities calls off its proposed NCD issuance of Rs 150 cr

-
-
On 17 February 2023The Board of Share India Securities vide its resolution passed by circulation dated 17 February 2023, decided to terminate/call off the proposed issue of Market Linked, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs or Debentures) on a Private Placement basis upto Rs 150 crore including a green shoe option of 500 non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 50 crore after considering the changes in market dynamics, in the interest of the Company.
