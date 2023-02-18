Board of Share India Securities calls off its proposed NCD issuance of Rs 150 cr

JUST IN
Business Standard

On 17 February 2023

The Board of Share India Securities vide its resolution passed by circulation dated 17 February 2023, decided to terminate/call off the proposed issue of Market Linked, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs or Debentures) on a Private Placement basis upto Rs 150 crore including a green shoe option of 500 non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 50 crore after considering the changes in market dynamics, in the interest of the Company.

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 10:20 IST

