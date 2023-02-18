Bank of Maharashtra announces resignation of company secretary

With effect from 17 February 2023Bank of Maharashtra announced that Chandrakant Bhagwat, Company Secretary cum Compliance officer of Bank has tendered his resignation from the said post. He has been relieved from the Bank's services with effect from closure of business hours on 17 February 2023.
Meanwhile, Tafraiz Hussain, Chief Manager, Investor Services Dept, of the Bank shall be incharge of the said department.
