Rites wins EPC contract worth Rs 76.08 cr

Rites has secured a new EPC work of Rs. 76.08 crore for Provision of EI based Automatic Signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works along with suitable indoor alterations in Electronic interlocking /RRI/PI stations enroute in Dhaulpur- Gwalior Section of Jhansi division of North Central Railway.
