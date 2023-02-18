JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hindustan Unilever to sell brands 'Annapurna' and 'Captain Cook'

Board of Share India Securities calls off its proposed NCD issuance of Rs 150 cr
Business Standard

Rites wins EPC contract worth Rs 76.08 cr

Capital Market 

Rites has secured a new EPC work of Rs. 76.08 crore for Provision of EI based Automatic Signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works along with suitable indoor alterations in Electronic interlocking /RRI/PI stations enroute in Dhaulpur- Gwalior Section of Jhansi division of North Central Railway.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 10:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU