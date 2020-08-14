Kamdhenu standalone net profit declines 76.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 60.48% to Rs 88.13 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu declined 76.15% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.48% to Rs 88.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 222.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.88.13222.987.866.574.0612.061.949.971.456.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)