Kamdhenu standalone net profit declines 76.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 60.48% to Rs 88.13 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu declined 76.15% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.48% to Rs 88.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 222.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales88.13222.98 -60 OPM %7.866.57 -PBDT4.0612.06 -66 PBT1.949.97 -81 NP1.456.08 -76

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:28 IST

