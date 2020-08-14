Kamdhenu standalone net profit declines 76.15% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kamdhenu standalone net profit declines 60.61% in the March 2020 quarter
Music Broadcast redeems last outstanding NCDs of Rs 50 cr
TRAI issues recommendations on reserve price for auction of FM radio channels
Coronavirus: Govt asks TV, FM channels to publicise travel advisory, awareness messages
Odisha govt starts intense contact tracing in COVID-19 hotspots in 3 districts
-
Sales decline 60.48% to Rs 88.13 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu declined 76.15% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.48% to Rs 88.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 222.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales88.13222.98 -60 OPM %7.866.57 -PBDT4.0612.06 -66 PBT1.949.97 -81 NP1.456.08 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU