Themis Medicare consolidated net profit rises 50.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.53% to Rs 48.49 crore

Net profit of Themis Medicare rose 50.19% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 48.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.48.4951.3325.3714.6111.777.029.734.967.755.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)