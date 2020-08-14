JUST IN
Business Standard

Themis Medicare consolidated net profit rises 50.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.53% to Rs 48.49 crore

Net profit of Themis Medicare rose 50.19% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 48.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales48.4951.33 -6 OPM %25.3714.61 -PBDT11.777.02 68 PBT9.734.96 96 NP7.755.16 50

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:04 IST

