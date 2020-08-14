Themis Medicare consolidated net profit rises 50.19% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Themis Medicare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 448.35% in the June 2020 quarter
Shilpa Medicare rallies on robust Q1 numbers
Artemis Medicare Services standalone net profit declines 22.36% in the March 2020 quarter
Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit declines 22.76% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.53% to Rs 48.49 croreNet profit of Themis Medicare rose 50.19% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 48.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales48.4951.33 -6 OPM %25.3714.61 -PBDT11.777.02 68 PBT9.734.96 96 NP7.755.16 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU