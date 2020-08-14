Rasi Electrodes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 77.95% to Rs 2.58 croreNet loss of Rasi Electrodes reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.95% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.5811.70 -78 OPM %5.815.73 -PBDT0.190.60 -68 PBT-0.030.40 PL NP-0.020.27 PL
