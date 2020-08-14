C J Gelatine Products standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 7.86 crore

Net profit of C J Gelatine Products rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7.867.442.933.360.080.060.080.060.080.06

