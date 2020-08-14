CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Max Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ujjivan Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 48.41% in the March 2020 quarter
Lead Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 17.41% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of CitiPort Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %16.6716.67 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU