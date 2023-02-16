JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Punjab & Sind Bank reviews MCLRs
Business Standard

Kanchi Karpooram standalone net profit declines 44.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.38% to Rs 45.38 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 44.49% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.38% to Rs 45.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales45.3861.64 -26 OPM %14.2119.86 -PBDT7.5512.77 -41 PBT6.7712.14 -44 NP4.948.90 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU