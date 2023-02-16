Kanchi Karpooram standalone net profit declines 44.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.38% to Rs 45.38 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 44.49% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.38% to Rs 45.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.45.3861.6414.2119.867.5512.776.7712.144.948.90

