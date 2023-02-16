Rapid Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore

Rapid Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.070.1500000000

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)