Kirloskar Ferrous Industries completes acquisition of VSL Steel's pig iron plant

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, a listed material subsidiary of Kirloskar Industries has completed the acquisition of movable and immovable assets relating to the pig iron plant of VSL Steel situated at Paramenahally Village, Hiriyur, Chitradurga District - 577598, Karnataka.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is in process to renovate those assets and to obtain necessary approvals / permissions / licenses from statutory / government authorities for commencement of operations.

Intimation will be given in due course upon commencement of operations of the pig iron at that plant.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)