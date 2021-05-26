Volumes spurt at Indoco Remedies Ltd counter

Indoco Remedies Ltd registered volume of 4.31 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 26.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16246 shares

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 May 2021.

Indoco Remedies Ltd registered volume of 4.31 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 26.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16246 shares. The stock rose 6.45% to Rs.360.40. Volumes stood at 51215 shares in the last session.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 21200 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3471 shares. The stock increased 7.02% to Rs.324.60. Volumes stood at 10828 shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd notched up volume of 17378 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3207 shares. The stock rose 5.49% to Rs.1,485.45. Volumes stood at 3618 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd clocked volume of 2.49 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46318 shares. The stock gained 3.09% to Rs.902.75. Volumes stood at 21132 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 75592 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14859 shares. The stock gained 8.78% to Rs.639.00. Volumes stood at 8006 shares in the last session.

