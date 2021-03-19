Alicon Castalloy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Best Agrolife Ltd, Palm Jewels Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup and Nahar Polyfilms Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2021.

Alicon Castalloy Ltd soared 17.38% to Rs 492.3 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6479 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1335 shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd surged 14.42% to Rs 430. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20942 shares in the past one month.

Palm Jewels Ltd spiked 9.65% to Rs 71. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89830 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup exploded 8.70% to Rs 275. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 341 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd jumped 7.84% to Rs 112.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12095 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21579 shares in the past one month.

