Kansai Nerolac Paints announces cessation of director

With effect from 22 July 2019Kansai Nerolac Paints announced that the term of Brinda Somaya ( holding DIN 00358908) , an independent director on the Board of Directors of the Company has come to an end, with effect from 22 July 2019 and she thus ceased to be a Director on the Board on the expiry of her term, with effect from 22 July 2019.
