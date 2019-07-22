Kansai Nerolac Paints announces cessation of director

JUST IN
With effect from 22 July 2019

Kansai Nerolac Paints announced that the term of Brinda Somaya ( holding DIN 00358908) , an independent director on the Board of Directors of the Company has come to an end, with effect from 22 July 2019 and she thus ceased to be a Director on the Board on the expiry of her term, with effect from 22 July 2019.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 18:18 IST

