Allied Digital Services bags Smart City Project in Bidkin, Maharashtra

Allied Digital Services has bagged Smart City project for Bidkin in consortium with KEC (RPG Group company).

Bidkin is near Aurangabad and falls under Delhi-Mumbai Industrial corridor.

The project is expected to be executed in a period of 14 months and operations and maintenance shall run for 72 months.

Allied Digital scope includes Implementation and Operations and Maintenance of Data Center as well as Active Networking Infrastructure, Public Wi-Fi, CCTV Surveillance System, Automatic Traffic Counter and Classification System, Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems etc.

The Capital expenditure will be realized in 14 months and the operational expenditure over 72 months.

