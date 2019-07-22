Kinetic Engineering to develop axles and gearboxes for the EV market

Kinetic Engineering announced its contribution to the Indian government's vision of promoting electric vehicles (EV) in India.

Kinetic shall utilize its strong technical knowledge, vast manufacturing experience and vertically integrated inhouse capabilities to provide high-quality systems and components to its EV customers. The company will soon be initiating the development of axles and gearboxes for the EV market.

KEL sees huge opportunities in providing a complete power train solution, and hence proposes to design, develop and manufacture 2 speed gear boxes, and complete rear axle assembly along with the motor and controller, which is ready to fit onto vehicles. The kits will range from 1 KW to 10 KW and will be useful for scooters, mopeds, passenger and load carrying 3 wheelers and even trucks and buses.

There is a great demand from existing vehicles using internal combustion (IC) engines which have crossed their useful life, to be converted into electric vehicles and these kits can be used for the same. The rollout of the kits shall be in a phase wise manner starting with the 2 and 3 wheeler segment and will later' be introduced for higher KW power trains. Currently, such kits are imported from abroad; mainly China and therefore development of such kits will be a pioneering initiative by Kinetic.

